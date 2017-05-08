UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Marriott International Inc:
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Marriott- both North American and worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 3.1 percent in 2017 q1
* Marriott - for 2017 q2, expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis for combined company will be flat to up 2 percent in North America
* Marriott says company assumes q2 total fee revenue will total $820 million to $835 million
* Marriott says company assumes full year 2017 total fee revenue will total $3,225 million to $3,295 million
* Marriott says Marriott expects full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA could total $3,100 million to $3,195 million
* Marriott says company expects investment spending in 2017 will total approximately $500 million to $700 million
* Marriott -for 2017 q2 expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis for combined co will increase 3 to 5 percent outside North America
* Marriott - for 2017, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis for combined company will increase 1 to 3 percent in North America
* Marriott says for 2017, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis for combined company will increase 1 to 3 percent worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources