June 15 Marriott International Inc:

* Marriott's CEO Arne Sorenson says "urge the trump administration to recognize and utilize travel as a strategic tool in its efforts to improve relations with cuba"

* Marriott's ceo says it would be "exceedingly disappointing" to see progress made in last 2 years between U.S. & Cuba halted and reversed by U.S. administration‍​ Further company coverage: