UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp:
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - reaffirms guidance for full year 2017
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share $1.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp qtrly total revenues $487.5 million versus $419.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $475.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.25, revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources