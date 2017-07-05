UPDATE 1-China's c.bank: We'll boost ability to adjust interest rates
* Says it will improve efficiency of lending, repos operations
July 5 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc:
* Marsh & Mclennan companies appoints John Doyle chief executive officer of Marsh
* Marsh & Mclennan - Doyle succeeds Peter Zaffino, who has accepted a leadership role at AIG
* Marsh & Mclennan - prior to joining Marsh & Mclennan in 2016, Doyle was chief executive officer for AIG's commercial insurance businesses worldwide
* Marsh & Mclennan - role of chairman of risk and insurance services will not be filled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will improve efficiency of lending, repos operations
KIEV, July 6 Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 12.5 percent on Thursday, saying it was a necessary step to keep its inflation targets for this year and next year on track.
LONDON, July 6 Bankers are working on debt financings of around €1.5bn to back a potential sale of CeramTec as private equity owner Cinven gears up to exit the German ceramics company, banking sources said on Thursday.