20 hours ago
BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan reports Q2 earnings per share $0.96
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan reports Q2 earnings per share $0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc-

* Marsh & McLennan Companies reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.96

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $3.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marsh & McLennan says with a strong h1 2017, sees delivering underlying revenue growth, margin expansion in both segments, and strong eps growth this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

