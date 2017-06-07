BRIEF-Leo Resources oversubscribes and closes first tranche financing
* Leo Resources oversubscribes and closes first tranche financing
June 7 Ecology And Environment Inc:
* Marshall A. Heinberg named chairman of Ecology And Environment Inc board of directors
* Ecology and Environment Inc - former chairman and company co-founder Frank B. Silvestro will continue to serve on board
June 21 Altice USA Inc said on Wednesday the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering.
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering