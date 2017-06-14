BRIEF-Kuwait's Sanam Real Estate posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss 76,942 dinars versus profit of 9,856 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rUO49D) Further company coverage: )
June 14 Marshall Monteagle Plc:
* HY profit before tax increased by 1 pct to $5,252,000, and in constant currency terms decreased by 6 pct to $4,919,000
* HY group revenue increased by 39 pct to $161,092,000 compared with same period last year
* HY headline earnings of $5.8 cents per share compare with us$0.6 cents per share in same period last year
* Says an interim dividend of US1.8 cents per share will be paid in july 2017
* Trading businesses have had a very strong start to year
* Expect activity levels to ease off through second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 net loss 76,942 dinars versus profit of 9,856 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rUO49D) Further company coverage: )
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.