UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 Marshall Motor Holdings Plc
* During first five months of 2017 uk new car market declined
* Group outperformed new car retail market
* As anticipated, group experienced a like-for-like decline in unit sales to fleet customers over hy
* Like-For-Like growth in after-sales revenues has continued throughout H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources