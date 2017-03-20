UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Marston's Plc:
* Has agreed a new bank facility to replace 257.5 mln pounds existing facility which was due to expire in November 2018
* New facility extends to March 2022
* Comprises a 320 million pounds loan commitment, with an incremental 40 million pounds accordion facility providing additional flexibility, at improved terms
* New facility will be provided by Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, Santander and Bank Of Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources