BRIEF-Marston's says Destination and Premium like-for-like sales for 42 week period up 1.3 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - MARSTON'S PLC:

* SAYS IN DESTINATION AND PREMIUM, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES FOR 42 WEEK PERIOD WERE 1.3% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

* SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET OUR GROWTH TARGETS FOR 23 NEW PUB-RESTAURANTS AND BARS IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR IN ADDITION TO EIGHT LODGES

* SAYS IN TAVERNS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES FOR 42 WEEK PERIOD WERE 1.9% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

* SAYS IN LEASED, PROFITS FOR 42 WEEK PERIOD ARE ESTIMATED TO BE 2% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

* SAYS AS WE PREVIOUSLY GUIDED, OPERATING MARGINS ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW LAST YEAR IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATION

* SAYS WITH REGARD TO COST OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CO'S GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM THAT PROVIDED AT OUR INTERIM RESULTS IN MAY