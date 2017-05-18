May 18 Marston's Plc:

* Total of 57,600,995 new ordinary shares of 7.375 pence each have been placed at a price of 137.0 pence per placing share

* Share placement raising proceeds of approximately £78.9 million (before expenses)

* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.9% of issued ordinary share capital of company prior to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)