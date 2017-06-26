June 26 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
* Martin Marietta announces acquisition of Bluegrass
Materials
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - transaction expected to
be accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full
year
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - transaction expected to be
accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full year
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - deal for for $1.625
billion in cash
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - expects annual run-rate
cost savings of approximately $15 million
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - martin Marietta expects
annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $15 million after
deal closes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: