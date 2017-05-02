BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
* Martin Marietta reports first quarter 2017 earnings per diluted share of $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 sales $791.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $726.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms guidance with continued momentum of durable economic recovery
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc sees 2017 consolidated net sales $3.75 billion - $3.95 billion
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $ 400 million - $ 500 million
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc sees 2017 consolidated gross profit $1.0 billion - $1.1 billion
* FY 2017 revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results