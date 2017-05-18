May 18 Martin Marietta Materials Inc:

* Martin Marietta announces pricing terms of debt offering

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc says pricing of its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2020

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - announced pricing of its $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc says floating rate notes will mature on May 22, 2020

* Martin Marietta - notes will bear interest at per annum floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to three-month libor for U.S. Dollars plus 0.65 pct and will be issued at 100 pct of par value

* Martin Marietta Materials - fixed rate notes will mature on June 1, 2027, will have an interest rate of 3.450 pct and will be issued at 99.798 pct of par value