April 12 Maruei Department Store Co Ltd

* Says Kowa Company, Ltd offered a takeover bid for 39.8 million shares of the company, aiming to fully acquire the company

* Offered purchase price at 128 yen per share

* Offering period from April 13 to May 29

* Settlement on June 5

* Says the company may be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Rzd0i2

