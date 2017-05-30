UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Maruei Department Store Co Ltd
* Says parent co Kowa Company, Ltd. acquired 34 million shares of the co, during the period from April 13 to May 29
* Acquisition price at 128 yen per share
* Payment date is June 5
* Says Kowa Company, Ltd. will raise voting power to 95.5 percent, from 69.3 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bcoQPK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources