May 30 Maruei Department Store Co Ltd

* Says parent co Kowa Company, Ltd. acquired 34 million shares of the co, during the period from April 13 to May 29

* Acquisition price at 128 yen per share

* Payment date is June 5

* Says Kowa Company, Ltd. will raise voting power to 95.5 percent, from 69.3 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bcoQPK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)