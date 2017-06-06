June 6Maruei Department Store Co Ltd

* Says Kowa Company, Ltd., will acquire remaining all shares of the co at the price of 128 yen per share, on July 11

* Says co will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange on July 6

* Says previous news was disclosed on April 12

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yCD9xv

