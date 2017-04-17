April 17 Nikkei:

* Maruha Nichiro's operating profit for year ending March 2018 likely to total around 23 billion yen ($212 million), down 12% from estimate for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Maruha Nichiro's sales for year ending March 2018 are seen rising 3 percent to roughly 900 billion yen - Nikkei