April 14 Soko Seiren Co Ltd :

* Says the purchase price offered by Marui Group Co Ltd was revised to 160 yen per share from 148 yen per share

* Offering period has been extended to May 18 instead of April 24

* And settlement date was also changed to May 24 from April 28

* Latest plan was disclosed on March 27

