June 30 Maruman & Co Ltd:

* Says it will sell 2,294,200 shares to Mozart Advisors Korea Limited, at the price of 250 yen per share, or 573.6 million yen in all

* Mozart Advisors Korea will become the second major shareholder of the company, with 32.6 percent voting rights, up from 0

* Effective date July 7

