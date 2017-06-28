June 28Rizap Group Inc

* Says Marushohotta Co Ltd issued 35 million new shares, at the price of 55 yen per share, through private placement to Rizap Group Inc, on June 28, as a part of business and capital alliance with the company

* Says Marushohotta has become a subsidiary of the company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iiqUWQ

