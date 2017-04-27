UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 17.09 billion rupees
* March quarter total revenue from operations 207.51 billion rupees
* Says recommended dividend INR 75/share
* March quarter net profit 14.76 billion rupees year ago as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations INR 172.38 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources