March 2 Marvell Technology Group Ltd:
* Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reports fourth quarter and
fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $571 million versus I/B/E/S view $567.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing
operations
* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.23
from continuing operations
* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.18 from
continuing operations
* Sees Q1 revenue about $570 million, plus or minus 2
percent
* GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be
approximately 59% in Q1 2018
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $545.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
