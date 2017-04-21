April 21 Marvelous Inc:

* Says it will set up a new wholly owned unit, which will be engaged in the planning, development and producing of game software for family use, online game and film contents in Tokyo, Japan

* The new unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen in all

* Effective date May 9

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/awhGHL

