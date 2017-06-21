UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 MARVIPOL SA:
* ITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.82 ZLOTY/SHARE
* MANAGEMENT INFORMS THAT FINANCIAL SITUATION OF CO ENABLES TO PAY FY 2016 DIVIDEND AT PROPOSED AMOUNT
* NEWLY PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 0.82 ZLOTY PER SHARE DOUBLES THIS RECOMMENDED EARLIER BY MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources