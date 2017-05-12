BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Constellation Software Inc:
* Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group, a business unit of Constellation Software's Volaris Group, for provision of a comprehensive intelligent transportation system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits