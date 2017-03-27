March 27 Mas Financial Services Ltd
* MAS Financial Services Limited plans 5.50 billion rupees
ipo, files papers with sebi
* Says IPO includes fresh issue of up to 3.07 billion rupees
* Says the equity shares offered through the red herring
prospectus are proposed to be listed on bse and nse
* Mas financial services ltd - net proceeds from fresh issue
will be utilized towards augmenting capital base to meet future
capital requirements
* Mas financial services ltd - motilal oswal investment
advisors private limited is book running lead manager to issue
