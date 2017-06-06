BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6 Masimo Corp
* Masimo - on May 26, received letter from FDA indicating FDA has completed an evaluation of Masimo's corrective actions in response to warning letter
* Masimo Corp - based on FDA's evaluation, appears co addressed violations contained in warning letter regarding compliance practices at Irvine, California facility
* Masimo Corp - letter indicated that future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess adequacy and sustainability of corrections
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering