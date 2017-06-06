June 6 Masimo Corp

* Masimo - ‍on May 26, received letter from FDA indicating FDA has completed an evaluation of Masimo's corrective actions in response to warning letter​

* Masimo Corp - ‍ based on FDA's evaluation, appears co addressed violations contained in warning letter regarding compliance practices at Irvine, California facility​

* Masimo Corp - ‍letter indicated that future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess adequacy and sustainability of corrections​