CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 Masmovil Ibercom SA
* Places bonds for its project Masmovil Broadband worth 39.3 million euros ($41.6 million)
* Bond price at 103.41 percent of their nominal value Source text: bit.ly/2nanIdO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner