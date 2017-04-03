Putin says Russia's key interest rate should not be changed too sharply
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
April 3 Mason Financial Holdings Ltd
* Mason Capital Investments Ltd and vendor entered into sp agreement in relation to acquisition
* Purchaser agreed to purchase sale interest together with sale loan at a consideration of hk$109.6 million
* Vendor is Supreme Global Asset-Backed Fixed Income Fund SPC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
JAKARTA, June 15 Indonesia's central bank, in a policy decision hours after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates, on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, saying the current level still fits efforts to maintain stability and support growth.
SYDNEY, June 15 A South Korean private equity syndicate led by Newlake Alliance and JB Asset Management has been named as the preferred bidder in the sale process for troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd, Arrium's financial administrator confirmed on Thursday.