Feb 23 Massmart Holdings Ltd:

* Massmart's FY total sales were 91.3 bln rand, an increase of 7.7 pct over prior year

* FY comparable stores' sales growth was 5.4 pct

* FY headline earnings and headline earnings per share (eps) increased by 15.6 pct and 15.8 pct respectively

* Gross final cash dividend of 224.80 cents per share, in respect of year ended December 2016 has been declared

* FY headline eps 597.8 cents versus 516.3 cents

* FY diluted headline eps 587.6 cents versus 508.8 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)