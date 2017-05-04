May 5 MasTec Inc:
* MasTec announces record first quarter 2017 financial
results and increased 2017 annual guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $1.5 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $5.7 billion
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.45
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.25
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Sees Q1 revenue $1.2 billion
* Sees Q1 revenue up 19 percent
* MasTec inc - 2017 annual guidance for revenue, diluted
earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted
earnings per share increased
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.35, revenue view $5.53
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: