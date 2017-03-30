REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
March 30 Master Glory Group Ltd-
* Owned subsidiary of company) has entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors
* Agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Xin Yu Shang Mao
* Deal for consideration of rmb228.7 million
* Purchaser being guangzhou city bo de enterprise management company limited; vendors being Zhou Xinjie, Heng Guanyi and Yang Yuxin Source text (bit.ly/2njVtYJ) Further company coverage:
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)