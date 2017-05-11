BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 11 Master Glory Group
* Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) has entered into acquisition agreement with vendor
* Deal at consideration of HK$15.3 million
* purchaser to acquire, and vendor to sell, 51% of share capital of and voting rights in target company
* Target company is a company incorporated in Japan under form of a joint stock company (Kabushiki Kaisha)
* Parties are Dong Bo as vendor and Sky Clover limited as purchaser
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others