BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp completes public offering of common shares
Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares
April 28 Mastercard Inc:
Mastercard Inc CEO Ajay Banga's 2016 total compensation $16.9 million versus $15.5 million in 2015
CFO Martina Hund-Mejean's total compensation for 2016 was $5.8 million versus $5.1 million in 2015
United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes
Agnc investment -its estimated net book value of $21.04 per common share and estimated net tangible book value of $19.48 per common share as of May 31, 2017