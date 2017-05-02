May 2 Mastercard Inc:

* Mastercard Inc- first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share

* Mastercard Inc - first-quarter net revenue increase of 12%, to $2.7 billion

* Mastercard Inc - first-quarter adjusted gross dollar volume up 8pct and purchase volume up 9pct

* Reports first-quarter adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.01 per adjusted diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mastercard inc - as of March 31, 2017, the company’s customers had issued 2.4 billion mastercard and maestro-branded cards

* Mastercard inc - qtrly increase in switched transactions of 17pct, to 14.7 billion

* Mastercard - qtrly 8pct increase in gross dollar volume, on a local currency basis,adjusting for impact of recent eu regulatory changes,to 1.2 trillion

* Mastercard - qtrly increase in cross-border volumes of 13pct on a local currency basis