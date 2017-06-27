BRIEF-Orient Group and unit's sale of Founder Securities' shares to contribute to 2016 profit
* Says it and unit have unloaded 515 million yuan ($75.75 million) worth of Founder Securities shares since the beginning of the year
June 27 Mastercard Inc:
* Mastercard says at June 27 annual meeting, holders of class A common stock did not approve stockholder proposal on gender pay equity - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tlWt6o) Further company coverage:
* Says company has deposited 638.1 million rupees towards bank dues
BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Union formally extended its economic sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, a widely expected step that keeps restrictions on business with Russian energy, defence and financial sectors until Jan. 31, 2018.