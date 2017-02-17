AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Matador Resources Co
* Matador Resources company announces formation of joint venture for Delaware basin midstream assets
* Matador Resources Co - Matador received $171.5 million in connection with formation of joint venture
* Matador Resources Co - Matador will continue to operate midstream assets and control joint venture
* Matador Resources Co - matador and five point owned 51% and 49% of joint venture, respectively
* Matador Resources Co - five point provided initial cash consideration of $176.4 million to joint venture in exchange for its 49% interest
* Matador Resources - implied value of midstream assets and associated gathering, processing and disposal agreements was approximately $500 million at closing
* Matador Resources Co - Matador also announced its plans to add a fifth operated drilling rig in delaware basin beginning early in q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.