May 3 Matador Resources Co
* Matador Resources company reports first quarter 2017
results and provides operational update
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says average daily oil production increased 17%
sequentially to about 18,300 barrels per day in Q1 of 2017
* Matador Resources Co qtrly average daily oil equivalent
production of approximately 33,000 boe per day versus 30,000 boe
per day in Q4 of 2016
* Qtrly total revenue $134.8 million versus $44.6 million
* Matador Resources - sees capital expenditures of $400 to
$420 million for drilling, completing, equipping operated,
non-operated wells in 2017
* Matador Resources Co - affirms its 2017 guidance as
updated on March 23, 2017
* Matador Resources Co - estimates that its oil production
in Q2 will increase by 2 to 4%;total oil equivalent production
growth of 3 to 5% from Q1 2017
