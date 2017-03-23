BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
March 23 Matador Resources Co:
* Matador Resources Company updates 2017 guidance
* Matador's 2017 capital investment plans remain same as previously disclosed on February 22, 2017
* Matador Resources co sees 2017 oil production of 6.9 to 7.2 million barrels, an increase of 38% at midpoint of 2017 guidance
* Matador Resources Co - sees 2017 natural gas production of 33.0 to 35.0 billion cubic feet, an increase of 11% at midpoint of 2017 guidance
* Matador Resources Co sees FY 2017 drilling and completions capital expenditures (including equipping wells for production) of $400 to $420 million
* Matador Resources Co sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $255 to $275 million
* Matador Resources -sees 2017 total oil equivalent production of 12.4 million boe to 13.0 million boe
* Matador Resources Co - in addition, at these oil and natural gas prices, matador estimates a realized loss on derivatives of about $11 million in 2017
* Matador Resources Co- sees 2017 midstream capital expenditures of $56 to $64 million
* Matador Resources Co sees FY 2017 midstream capital expenditures of $56 to $64 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes