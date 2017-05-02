May 2 Match Group Inc:

* Match Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Match Group Inc qtrly revenue was $299 million, a 15% increase from the prior year quarter

* Match Group Inc qtrly adjusted EPS $ 0.12

* Qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $301.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Match Group Inc qtrly ARPPU $0.53 versus $0.54

* Match Group Inc qtrly average PMC grew 16 percent to 5.9 million over the prior year quarter

* Match Group Inc- the board authorized a share repurchase program of up to 6 million shares of common stock.

* Match Group Inc- as of March 31, 2017, IAC's ownership interest and voting interest in Match Group were 82.3% and 97.9%, respectively