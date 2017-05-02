French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Match Group Inc:
* Match Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Match Group Inc qtrly revenue was $299 million, a 15% increase from the prior year quarter
* Match Group Inc qtrly adjusted EPS $ 0.12
* Qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $301.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Match Group Inc qtrly ARPPU $0.53 versus $0.54
* Match Group Inc qtrly average PMC grew 16 percent to 5.9 million over the prior year quarter
* Match Group Inc- the board authorized a share repurchase program of up to 6 million shares of common stock.
* Match Group Inc- as of March 31, 2017, IAC’s ownership interest and voting interest in Match Group were 82.3% and 97.9%, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: