BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Materialise Nv
* Materialise reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* For fiscal 2017, we expect to report consolidated revenue between 128,000 - 134,000 keur
* Materialise nv qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Qtrly revenues $33.2 million
* For fiscal 2017, expect adjusted ebitda between 10,500 - 13,500 keur.
* Expect amount of deferred revenue co generates from annual licenses, maintenance in 2017 to increase by an amount between 4,000 - 5,000 keur
* "Expect our financial results to be particularly strong in Q3 and even stronger in Q4"
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition