April 28 Materion Corp
* Materion corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial
results and confirms outlook for 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 sales $240.7 million versus $235.5 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.45 to $1.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $231.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Materion corp - Heraeus acquisition contributed favorably
to growth in adjusted operating profit during q1 of 2017
