April 28 Materion Corp

* Materion corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and confirms outlook for 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 sales $240.7 million versus $235.5 million

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.45 to $1.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $231.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Materion corp - Heraeus acquisition contributed favorably to growth in adjusted operating profit during q1 of 2017