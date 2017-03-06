March 6 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc -

* Matinas BioPharma and NIH/NIAID initiate open-label extension to phase 2A study of MAT2203 in chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis

* On track to report phase 2A topline data for MAT2203 in 2Q 2017

* Co to commence 6-month safety open-label extension to phase 2A study with national institutes of health (NIH)