BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS
May 16 Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc
* Matinas biopharma reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Matinas biopharma holdings inc - company ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $15.8 million
* Matinas biopharma holdings inc - based on management's current projections, co believes cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations into june 2018
Matinas biopharma holdings - expects to report topline results from ongoing phase 2 study of mat2203 in vvc in june 2017
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon