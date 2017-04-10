BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd :
* Matrix Concepts Sdn Bhd entered into a sale and purchase agreement (SPA)
* Deal for selling price of 2 million rgt
* Transaction will not have any material effect on eps of mchb group for the financial year ended 31 March 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2oX7Gru) Further company coverage:
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.