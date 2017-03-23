BRIEF-L3 Technologies achieves certification for upgraded AT-802L Longsword Avionics
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
March 22 Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc
* Matrrix announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand in its steel mills business.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock