June 30 Matson Inc:
* Matson Inc - on June 29, 2017, co entered into an amended
and restated credit agreement- SEC filing
* Matson Inc says credit agreement has a five-year maturity
and provides loan commitments to company as of closing date in
aggregate amount of $650 million
* Credit Agreement amends and restates that certain credit
agreement dated as of June 4, 2012
* Matson Inc says credit agreement also provides for letters
of credit in aggregate amount of up to $100 million
* Matson Inc says credit agreement also provides a swing
line loan in aggregate amount of up to $50 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2t09LE9)
Further company coverage: