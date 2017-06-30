June 30 Matson Inc:

* Matson Inc - on June 29, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement- SEC filing

* Matson Inc says credit agreement has a five-year maturity and provides loan commitments to company as of closing date in aggregate amount of $650 million

* Credit Agreement amends and restates that certain credit agreement dated as of June 4, 2012

* Matson Inc says credit agreement also provides for letters of credit in aggregate amount of up to $100 million

* Matson Inc says credit agreement also provides a swing line loan in aggregate amount of up to $50 million