April 18 Nikkei :

* Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei

* Monex Group's fy consolidated net profit, based on international accounting standards, is believed to have dropped 86% to around 500 million yen - Nikkei

* Kabu.Com securities' fy net profit is estimated at 6.5 billion yen, a 19% decrease - Nikkei