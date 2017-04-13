UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Matsuya Co Ltd
* Says it took out a loan of 11 billion yen from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd and financial institutions
* Maturity date Feb. 26, 2027
* Proceeds was used to acquire property
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yT7gyL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources